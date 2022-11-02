BPSC AE Exam 2022 schedule out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, admit card releasing tomorrow

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Exam 2022 schedule. The Assistant Engineering exam will be conducted in November and the admit card will be released tomorrow, November 3, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on November 10 and 11, 2022 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am, second shift from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and third shift from 1 pm to 2 pm. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

BPSC AE Exam 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AE Exam 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card will not be sent by post to the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.