BPSC AE Examination 2020 admit card released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam on October 7. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE examination will be conducted on October 13 to 14, 2022 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am and second shift will be conducted from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and third shift from 1 pm to 2 pm. The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website.

BPSC AE Examination 2020: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, look for the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

