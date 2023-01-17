BPSC Answer Key 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor objection window reopened

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 17, 2023 04:35 PM IST

BPSC Answer Key 2022 for Lecturer, Assistant Professor was released last year. The Commission has reopened the objection window for candidates till January 19 at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has reopened objection window for Lecturer and Assistant Professor examination. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The objection window will remain opened till January 19, 2023 for candidates to raise objections for both lecturer and assistant professor. The answer key for Physics for Lecturer and Chemistry for Assistant Professor have been released. Candidates will have to send the objection through email at bpscpat-bih@nic.in.

The written examination for Assistant Professor was conducted on October 23, 2022 and the written exam for Lecturer was conducted on October 26, 2022. The answer key for Assistant Professor was released on November 12 and the answer key for Lecturer was released on November 13, 2022.

The objections received from the candidates till the given time period will be re-reviewed by the committee of subject experts and accordingly the final ideal answer to all the questions will be prepared. If the Commission does not receive any objection, the second provisional answer key will be considered the final model answer key and on the basis of that result will be calculated. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Assistant Professor Answer Key Notice

Lecturer Answer Key Notice

