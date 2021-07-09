Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC APO Main 2021 exam schedule released, admit cards from August 16
competitive exams

BPSC APO Main 2021 exam schedule released, admit cards from August 16

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:18 PM IST
BPSC APO exam date released(Shutterstock)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Main examination date for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer ( APO ). As per the notification, the examination will be conducted from August 24 to August 27. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC APO Main examination will be able to download admit card from August 16 through the official website of BPSC at https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

The examination will be conducted in two slots from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm

Examination Schedule:

The General Studies and Hindi language examination will be conducted on August 24

The English Language and Indian Penal Code,1860 will be conducted on August 25

The examination for the Indian Evidence Act,1872 and Code of Criminal Procedure,1973 will be conducted on August 26

The examination for other Laws will be conducted on August 27.

The BPSE APO Prelims written examination was conducted on February 7 across the state and the result from the same was announced on April 27.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of BPSC for updates

Topics
bihar bpsc
