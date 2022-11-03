Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC APO main exam schedule 2022 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Nov 03, 2022 07:25 PM IST

BPSC APO main exam schedule 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the main examination for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer.

BPSC APO main exam schedule 2022: Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC is scheduled to conduct the written exam from November 12 to 15, 2022 in two sessions- morning and afternoon.

Morning session will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session will be from 2 to 5 pm.

The examination on November 15, 2022 will be conducted only in the morning shift.

Candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the examination from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The APO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 553 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution officer (APO).

188 vacancies out of the total are reserved for women category candidates.

