BPSC: Application correction window for Asst Town Planning Supervisor opens

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the application correction process for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor today, April 19. Candidates can make changes to their application forms till April 25 by logging in at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates are required to send their application form through post from April 27 to May 5, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 107 vacancies.

BPSC recruitment: Know how to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab

Log in to the application portal

Make changes and submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.