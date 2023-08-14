Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 06:38 PM IST

BPSC releases 2nd provisional answer key for Assistant Engineer Civil exam, invites objections. Check on official website.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 2nd provisional answer key for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written Examination. Commission has re-invited objections to the second provisional answer key. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited

Candidates can check the 2nd provisional answer key here

Candidates can send their objections or suggestions with authentic source/ evidence to the commission's email at bih@nic.in on August 17.

The BPSC AE Civil Competitive exam answer key was released on November 21. BPSC conduct the written objective type AE Civil Competitive exam on November 10 and 11, 2022 in three sessions. Session 1 was conducted from 10 to 11 am, session 2 was conducted from 11:30 to 12:30 pm and session 3 from 1 to 2 pm.

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bihar public service commission bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP