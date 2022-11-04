BPSC assistant engineer civil exam admit card 2022 released, how to download

BPSC assistant engineer civil exam admit card 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written Examination 2020 on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC is scheduled to conduct the written objective type AE Civil Competitive exam on November 10 and 11, 2022 in three sessions.

Session 1 will be from 10 to 11 am, session 2 will be from 11:30 to 12:30 pm and session 3 from 1 to 2 pm.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted at Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur district headquarters examination centers.

Here’s how to download BPSC admit cards:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Key in your credentials and login

The BPSC AE admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

