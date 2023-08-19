Bihar Public Service Commission has announced BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023 date. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can check the exam date notice on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023 date announced, to be conducted on August 31

As per the official notice, the main examination will be conducted on August 31, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. The admit card is expected to be released a week prior to the exam date.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023: How to download admit card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on July 27 and ended on August 16, 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.