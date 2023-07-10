Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 07:19 PM IST

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Assistant Professor Computer Science and Engineering Written Exam.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Assistant Professor Computer Science and Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Exam today, July 10. The exam was conducted on May 26. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys at the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can submit their objections through speed post by July 21 to the controller of examination, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path( Bailey Road), Patna, 800001.

Direct link to check answer keys

BPSC Assistant Professor exam answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

