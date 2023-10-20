Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Drug Inspector exam answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

BPSC Drug Inspector exam answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 20, 2023 12:37 PM IST

BPSC Drug Inspector Answer Key 2023: Candidates who appeared in the test can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in and check it.

BPSC Drug Inspector Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released answer key of the Drug Inspector written competitive examination, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the test can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in and check it.

BPSC Drug Inspector exam answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock)

BPSC Drug Inspector answer keys 2023:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

:: Pharmaceutics :: Pharmaceutical Analysis :: Medicinal Chemistry :: Pharmacognosy :: Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education :: Pharmacology & Toxicology :: Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence & Hospital Pharmacy :: Microbiology

The written examination was held from July 7 to 10, 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the examination and have objections to these preliminary answer keys can raise their objections from October 21 to 25. To do this, they will have to login to their dashboards using user name and password.

They are also required to produce proof/source along with their objections.

Objections received via email or speed post will not be considered, BPSC said.

After the preliminary answer key, questions on which no objection is received will be treated as final. No further representation on such answers and questions will be entertained once the deadline is over, it added.

Here is the official notification.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc answer key bihar public service commission bpsc.bih.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP