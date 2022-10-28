Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC exam dates out for Assistant Public sanitary & waste management officer

Published on Oct 28, 2022 09:22 PM IST

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the posts of Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department.
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC exam dates: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the posts of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Interested candidates can now check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC is scheduled to conduct the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer exam on November 12 and 13, 2022.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 286 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written objective competitive examination.

“The dates are tentative and the dates of examination may change due to unavoidable reasons.

The detailed schedule of the examination will be displayed on the commission’s website soon.” reads the official notification.

Check the official notice here. Click here.

