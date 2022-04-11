Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11
competitive exams

BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11

The application process to fill 6421 vacancies of the headmaster in the Senior Secondary Schools under the state education department will end today, April 11.
BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 6421 vacancies of the headmaster in the Senior Secondary Schools under the state education department will end today, April 11. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The notification is published on the BPSC's official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Education Department to fill 6421 Headmaster posts in Senior Secondary Schools. Previously, the deadline for submission of the application form was March 28. 

The application price for General OBC/Other State applicants is 700, while Female/SC/ST/PH candidates must pay 200 as an online application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

BPSC Headmaster recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click the link to apply online.

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP