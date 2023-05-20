BPSC Judicial Service Exam on June 4, admit card releasing soon

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT Education Desk
May 20, 2023

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on June 4.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on June 4. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 32 Judicial Service preliminary exam will be held in 2 shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. The BPSC 32 Judicial examination admit card will be released one week prior to the examination.

BPSC Judicial Service exam 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the BPSC Judicial Services admit card link

BPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy for future reference.

