Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC judicial services exam interview letters released, know how to download

BPSC judicial services exam interview letters released, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Aug 16, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the interview letters for the Judicial Services competitive examination.
691 candidates have been issued the interview letter to appear for the interview. The interview will be conducted from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022. (HT Photo)(File)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the interview letters for the Judicial Services competitive examination. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.

691 candidates have been issued the interview letter to appear for the interview. The interview will be conducted from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022.

Candidates will need their roll numbers to access the interview letters.

The 31st judicial services competitive examination was held to fill up a total of 221 vacancies.

Candidates will also have to submit a proforma.

Click here for the proforma 

Here is how to download the interview letter

Visit the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 22nd August – 3rd September, 2022 under 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination.”

Key in your credentials and submit

Download the interview letter

RELATED STORIES

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc interview
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP