BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 schedule. The Lower Division Clerk Competitive Examination schedule is available to candidates on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on November 20, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.15 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

The written main examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I will be General Hindi and Paper II will be General Science. The examination duration is 2 hours 15 minutes. Those candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam and have qualified the examination will appear for the main examination.

The admit card of the examination will be uploaded on the website one week prior to the commencement of the examination. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BPSC when released.

Candidates of the general category will have to secure 40 percent marks to qualify the examination. Backward class will have to secure 36.5 percent marks, other backward classes will have to secure 34 percent marks and SC, ST category will have to secure 32 percent marks.

