Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC postpones child development project officer exam
competitive exams

BPSC postpones child development project officer exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) informed on Wednesday that the preliminary phase of the child development project officer exam, which was scheduled on October 31, has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced later, the Commission has said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:52 AM IST
BPSC postpones child development project officer exam(HT file)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) informed on Wednesday that the preliminary phase of the child development project officer exam, which was scheduled on October 31, has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced later, the Commission has said.

The Commission has postponed few other exams as well in view of the panchayat election, the first phase voting of which will be held on September 24.

The Commission has also postponed the assistant engineer exam scheduled to be held on September 24, 25, 27 and 28. New exam dates will be announced later, the Commission has informed candidates.

The motor vehicle inspector (MVI) written exam scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18 in centres at Patna has also been postponed.

After new exam dates are announced, candidates have to download the admit cards from the website of the Commission. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates through the post, the BPSC has said.

 

 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bpsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration begins, details here 

REET 2021: Government announces free roadways travel for candidates

JEE Advanced 2021: Fee payment window deadline extended, check here 

CAT 2021: Registration ends today on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to apply
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP