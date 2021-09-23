BPSC postpones child development project officer exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) informed on Wednesday that the preliminary phase of the child development project officer exam, which was scheduled on October 31, has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced later, the Commission has said.

The Commission has postponed few other exams as well in view of the panchayat election, the first phase voting of which will be held on September 24.

The Commission has also postponed the assistant engineer exam scheduled to be held on September 24, 25, 27 and 28. New exam dates will be announced later, the Commission has informed candidates.

The motor vehicle inspector (MVI) written exam scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18 in centres at Patna has also been postponed.

After new exam dates are announced, candidates have to download the admit cards from the website of the Commission. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates through the post, the BPSC has said.

