BPSC re-invites objections for Assistant Professor and Lecturer answer keys

Bihar public service commission has re-invited objections to answer keys released for the post of Assistant Professors (Advt. No. 57/2020 & 66/2020) and Lecture (Advt. No. 22/2020). The written competitive examination for the post of Assistant Professor was conducted on October 23, 2022, and the written examination for the post of Lecturer was held on October 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can raise their objections till December 23.

Notification here for the (Advt. No. 57/2020 & 66/2020)

Notification here for the (Advt. No. 22/2020)

Direct link to check the answer key for the post of Assistant Professor Geology

Direct link to check the answer key for the post of Assistant Professor Mathematics

Direct link to check answer key for the post of Lecture Mathematics

The objections are invited on the second provisional answer from the candidates who appeared the Assistant Professors (Advt. No. 57/2020 & 66/2020) and Lecture (Advt. No. 22/2020) written competitive examination.

Candidates can submit their objections/ suggestions with authentic sources/evidence in the objection form given below with the advertisement number, and roll number address to the commission's email bpscpat-bih@nic.in till December 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}