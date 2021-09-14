Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

BPSC releases Assistant Engineer exam schedule

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer exam schedule. The Commission will conduct the assistant engineer exam on September 24, 25, 27 and 28.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Check complete exam schedule

The admit cards of the candidates whose exams are scheduled on September 24 and 25, will be released on September 18 and for others, they will be released on September 20.

Candidates have to download the admit cards from the website of the Commission. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates through the post, the BPSC has informed candidates.

The exams will be held in three shifts per day.

Earlier, this exam was scheduled to be held on March 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2021. The exam was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. 

The recruitment drive was announced in March 2019. Through this recruitment drive the BPSC will recruit 147 assistant engineers. 

bihar bpsc bpsc exam
