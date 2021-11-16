BPSC releases call letter for interview scheduled to be held on Nov 22-28

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC has released the interview call letters for Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer/Deputy Project Director, ATMA/Assistant Director (Agronomy & Equivalent) Competitive Examination.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letters for Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer/Deputy Project Director, ATMA/Assistant Director (Agronomy & Equivalent) Competitive Examination which is scheduled to be held from November 22 to November 28. The BPSC interview call letters are available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC interview call letter: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the interview call letter
  • Enter roll number
  • Submit it
  • Download the interview call letter

The Commission has also released the proforma which candidates have to submit at the time of interview.

A total of 603 candidates will appear for the interview.

Meanwhile, the registration date for Bihar 67th CCE 2021 has been extended till November 19. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam will be held in successive phases—preliminary, main and interview—to select candidates to fill 723 vacancies in various services in the state.

 

