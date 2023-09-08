BPSC school teacher 2023 answer key objection window extended till Sept 11

The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the objection window for the answer key of the BPSC school teacher 2023 exam. Candidates have now till September 11 to raise objections. Candidates who appeared for the examination can raise objections through the official website of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections by logging in through their dashboard.

The BPSC teacher recruitment exam 2023 was held on August 24, 25 and 26. The objection window was opened on September 5. The examination has been conducted for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12. Earlier the last date to raise objection was September 7.

BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Log in to your dashboard

Raise objections

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.