BPSC School Teacher Answer Key 2023 for December 14 exam out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC School Teacher Answer Key 2023. The provisional answer key has been released for December 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC School Teacher Answer Key 2023 for December 14 exam out, download link here (Shutterstock)

Along with class 1- 5 provisional answer key, the question booklets have also been released for General Studies. To check the answer key and download it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download BPSC School Teacher Answer Key 2023

Direct link to download question booklet

BPSC School Teacher Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC School Teacher Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the OMR sheets of candidates appeared on December 7, 2023 on the website from December 15 to December 21, 2023. Candidates can login to their account and check it.

BPSC TRE examination was started on December 7 and will conclude today, December 15, 2023. December 14 examination as per the students who appeared for the examination was easy.

The Commission has already released the answer key for the December 7 and December 8, 2023 examinations on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.