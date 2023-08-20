BPSC school teacher exam centre details tomorrow, imp notice on OMR sheet out

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release detailed information regarding exam centres of the school teacher recruitment 2023 tomorrow, August 21. It will be available on candidates' dashboards on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC school teacher exam centre details tomorrow (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Candidates have been asked to bring one additional copy of the admit card for each shift and hand it over to invigilators during the exam. The reporting time is one hour before the exam, BPSC said.

In a separate notice, BPSC informed that after the exam is over, sealing of OMR answer sheets will be done in front of candidates at the exam hall.

Candidates have been asked to leave the exam hall only after OMR sheets are sealed. After the exam, if answer sheet of any candidate is found missing, s/he will be responsible for it, BPSC said.

Eligibility of candidates will be determined through document verification and candidates who are appearing for CTET/BEd exam must get their qualification exam results by the time of document verification, the commission said and added that candidates who do not possess these necessary qualifications at the time of document verification will not be considered for document verification.

