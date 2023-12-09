BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, objection window opens tomorrow

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023. The provisional answer key has been released for the December 7 and December 8 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023 out, objection window opens tomorrow

The answer key has been released for Class 9-10 subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili, Music and Computer.

As per the official notice, the objection window will open on December 10 and will close on December 12, 2023. Candidates can raise objections by logging into their account by using username and password.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023

BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examinations for the remaining dates- December 9, 10, 14 and 15 will be conducted as per previous schedule- from 12 pm to 2.30 pm on all days. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at 11 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here