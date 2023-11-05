BPSC TRE 2023: Register for Bihar Teacher phase 2 recruitment exam from today

BPSC TRE 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to begin the registration process for the phase 2 of the Teacher Recruitment Examination today, November 5. Candidates can apply using the link given on bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC TRE 2023: Bihar Teacher phase 2 recruitment exam registration begins today

The last date to register without late fee is November 14.

Important dates:

Registration without late fee: November 5 to 14

Registration with late fee: November 15 to 17.

Application window: November 10 to 25.

The regular application fee is R 750 for unreserved and ₹200 for reserved category candidates.

Candidates must have a working email ID and mobile number to apply for TRE. All documents required should be in .PDF format, maximum size of which can be 100 KB.

The computer which candidates will be using to apply should have good qualify webcam and they should be sitting against a white background while capturing the photo.

Scanned images of signature should be in .JPG or .JPEG format and not more than 15 KB. Dimensions of the signature should be 220x100 pixel.

This phase of the teacher recruitment in Bihar is for over 69,000 vacancies. To check eligibility and other details, check the notification.

For instructions on filling the form, click here.