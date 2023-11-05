The online application process for 1,275 vacancies of Sub Inspectors in Home (Police) department, Bihar will end today, November 5. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The direct link has been given below.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration ends today for 1275 vacancies

A total of 1,275 (pay level 6) vacancies are on offer.

Candidates who have obtained a graduation degree or equivalent from a recognised institute by August 1, 2023 can apply for these vacancies.

The minimum age limit in the case of male, general and female general category candidates is August 1, 2023. The upper age limit of male general candidates is 37 and for female, general candidates, it is 40 years. Age relaxation has been given to reserve category candidates.

Additionally, candidates have to meet other physical requirements. Check the notification for further details.

Selection of candidates will be a three stage process – preliminary written examination, main written examination and physical test.

Direct link to apply.

These are the steps candidates need to follow

Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in. Open the Bihar Police SI application link. Register and make payment. Fill your application form. Upload documents. Submit the form and save a copy.