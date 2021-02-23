BSE OTET 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

BSE OTET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has invited online applications for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OTET 2021 examination online at bseodisha.ac.in on or before March 9, 2021. However, the last date for the payment of the registration fee is March 8, 2021.

The OTET 2021 examination will consist of two papers, i.e Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration of the exam for each paper will be 2.5 hours. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking.

Direct link to apply for BSE OTET 2021.

How to apply for BSE OTET 2021:

Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in/otet-examinations-2021.html

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "OTET 2021 (1ST) APPLICATION LINK"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the tab that reads, "New Registration for paper 1" and "New Registration for paper 2".

Fill in the requisite information and submit

On the redirected login page, enter OTP received on your phone

The OTET application form will be displayed on the scren

Fill in the necessary information

Make payment.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.