BSEB (DPEd) examination dates released, check examination schedule here
BSEB has announced the exam dates for the diploma in physical education (DPEd).
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the exam dates for the diploma in physical education (DPEd). According to the examination schedule, the D.P.E.d first-year examination will begin on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 2, 2023. The 2nd year examination will begin on January 9, 2023 and will conclude on January 12, 2023.
The BSEB ( DPEd) examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Bihar (D.P.E.d) fisrt year exam schedule
|Date
|First Shift
|2nd Shift
|January 3, 2023
|History and Principles of Physical Education
|Foundations of Physical Education
|January 4, 2023
|Basic Anatomy and Physiology
|Recreation and value education
|January 6, 2023
|Yoga education
|Health Education and environmental studies
|January 7, 2023
|Methods of physical education
|Adapted physical education and corrective exercises
Bihar(D.P.Ed) 2nd year examination schedule
|Date
|First shift
|Second shift
|January 9, 2023
|Sports training
|Child psychology and sociology
|January 10, 2023
|Information technology in physical education
|Youth leadership and social welfare
|January 11, 2023
|Sport injuries and rehabilitation
|Organisation and administration of physical education
|January 12, 2023
|Test and measurement in physical education
|Nutrition and naturopathy
The D.P.Ed admit card for the examination 2022 of the first year of the courses session 2021-2023 and the first and second years of the session 2020- 2022 external subjects are uploaded on the website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The principle of the concerned college can download the admit