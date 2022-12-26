Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB (DPEd) examination dates released, check examination schedule here

Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:54 PM IST

BSEB has announced the exam dates for the diploma in physical education (DPEd).

BSEB (DPEd) examination dates released, check examination schedule here(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the exam dates for the diploma in physical education (DPEd). According to the examination schedule, the D.P.E.d first-year examination will begin on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 2, 2023. The 2nd year examination will begin on January 9, 2023 and will conclude on January 12, 2023.

The BSEB ( DPEd) examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Bihar (D.P.E.d) fisrt year exam schedule

DateFirst Shift2nd Shift
January 3, 2023History and Principles of Physical EducationFoundations of Physical Education
January 4, 2023Basic Anatomy and PhysiologyRecreation and value education
January 6, 2023Yoga educationHealth Education and environmental studies
January 7, 2023Methods of physical educationAdapted physical education and corrective exercises

Bihar(D.P.Ed) 2nd year examination schedule

DateFirst shiftSecond shift
   
January 9, 2023Sports trainingChild psychology and sociology
January 10, 2023Information technology in physical educationYouth leadership and social welfare
January 11, 2023Sport injuries and rehabilitationOrganisation and administration of physical education
January 12, 2023Test and measurement in physical educationNutrition and naturopathy

The D.P.Ed admit card for the examination 2022 of the first year of the courses session 2021-2023 and the first and second years of the session 2020- 2022 external subjects are uploaded on the website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The principle of the concerned college can download the admit

