BSEB (DPEd) examination dates released, check examination schedule here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the exam dates for the diploma in physical education (DPEd). According to the examination schedule, the D.P.E.d first-year examination will begin on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 2, 2023. The 2nd year examination will begin on January 9, 2023 and will conclude on January 12, 2023.

The BSEB ( DPEd) examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Bihar (D.P.E.d) fisrt year exam schedule Date First Shift 2nd Shift January 3, 2023 History and Principles of Physical Education Foundations of Physical Education January 4, 2023 Basic Anatomy and Physiology Recreation and value education January 6, 2023 Yoga education Health Education and environmental studies January 7, 2023 Methods of physical education Adapted physical education and corrective exercises

Bihar(D.P.Ed) 2nd year examination schedule Date First shift Second shift January 9, 2023 Sports training Child psychology and sociology January 10, 2023 Information technology in physical education Youth leadership and social welfare January 11, 2023 Sport injuries and rehabilitation Organisation and administration of physical education January 12, 2023 Test and measurement in physical education Nutrition and naturopathy

The D.P.Ed admit card for the examination 2022 of the first year of the courses session 2021-2023 and the first and second years of the session 2020- 2022 external subjects are uploaded on the website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The principle of the concerned college can download the admit

