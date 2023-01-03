Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Jan 03, 2023 08:16 PM IST

BSEB conducted Simultala Vidyalaya class 6 admission entrance exam was conducted on December 22, 2022.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

The answer key for the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 class 6 admission entrance exam is being released by the Bihar School of Education Board or BSEB. The BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 answer key will be available at biharboardonline.com. The main entrance examination was conducted on December 22, 2022.

Candidates and parents can raise objections if any through the official website of BSEB. The Objection window will be activated from January 5, 2023, and the last date to raise an objection is January 8, 2023.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 exam answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

Next, click on the Grievance tab

Click on the Simultala Main Entrance Exam, 2023

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bseb bseb result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP