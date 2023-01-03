BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections

The answer key for the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 class 6 admission entrance exam is being released by the Bihar School of Education Board or BSEB. The BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 answer key will be available at biharboardonline.com. The main entrance examination was conducted on December 22, 2022.

Candidates and parents can raise objections if any through the official website of BSEB. The Objection window will be activated from January 5, 2023, and the last date to raise an objection is January 8, 2023.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 exam answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

Next, click on the Grievance tab

Click on the Simultala Main Entrance Exam, 2023

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take print out.