BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 released for October 14 exam, download hall tickets here

Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025. Candidates taking the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website at bsebstet.org.
Candidates will need to enter their Application Number or Login ID and Password to download their hall tickets.
The board is set to conduct the BSEB STET 2025 on October 14, 2025. The exam will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode, and there will be two papers - Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).
Candidates are advised to strictly follow the instructions provided in the admit card.
They must arrive at their respective examination centres in the prescribed time as mentioned in their admit card.
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025:
Visit the official website at bsebstet.org
Click on the link to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
Check the admit card displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website BSEB.