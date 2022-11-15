Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSSC Bihar postpones 3rd Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, check new dates

Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:44 PM IST

The exam will likely be held on December 23 and 24, the commission said. Previously, the exam was scheduled for November 26 and 27.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on Monday announced that the third combined graduate level exam (CGL) prelims has been postponed.

The exam will likely be held on December 23 and 24, the commission said. Previously, the exam was scheduled for November 26 and 27. More details will be announced later on the commission's website: bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Admit cards and other details will be announced soon.

Through this recruitment process, BSSC aims to fill up over 2,100 posts.

To appear in the Prelims exam, the age of candidates should not be more than 37 years on August 1, 2021. Relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates.

Here is the official notification:

