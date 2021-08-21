CA Exams 2021: ICAI extends last attempt for Final, Inter course exam

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has extended the last attempt to appear for CA Exams 2021 for final and intermediate courses to November 2021. The extension has been done for all the students of these courses. The official notice is available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

As per the official notice, this decision has been taken in order to remove hardship caused to the students due to COVID19 spread or otherwise. The extension has been made for all students irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not.

However, the November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever.

Meanwhile, the Institute has released the complete time table for December exams. The schedule has been released for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) Examinations along with Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).