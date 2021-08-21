Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CA Exams 2021: ICAI extends last attempt for Final, Inter course exam
competitive exams

CA Exams 2021: ICAI extends last attempt for Final, Inter course exam

ICAI extends the last attempt for CA Exams 2021 for final and inter courses. Candidates can check the official notice below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:58 AM IST
CA Exams 2021: ICAI extends last attempt for Final, Inter course exam

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has extended the last attempt to appear for CA Exams 2021 for final and intermediate courses to November 2021. The extension has been done for all the students of these courses. The official notice is available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

As per the official notice, this decision has been taken in order to remove hardship caused to the students due to COVID19 spread or otherwise. The extension has been made for all students irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not.

However, the November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever.

Meanwhile, the Institute has released the complete time table for December exams. The schedule has been released for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) Examinations along with Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams ca exam icai ca exam date
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEST Answer Key 2021 released on nestexam.in, result on September 1

GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here

AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021: NTA extends registration dates, check details here

NEET 2021: NTA releases exam centre details on neet.nta.nic.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP