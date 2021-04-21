CA Foundation June Exam 2021: Registration begins on icaiexam.icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, ICAI has started the registration process for CA Foundation June Exam 2021 from April 20 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the Foundation course examination can check and apply online through the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to submit the online form is till May 4, 2021.

The last date for online submission of the form with a late fee is till May 7, 2021. The examination will begin on June 24, 2021, and will end on June 30, 2021. The CA Foundation exam 2021 for paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CA Foundation June Exam 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees are ₹1500 in Indian centres. For overseas centres excluding Kathmandu, the fee is US dollar 325. For candidates in Kathmandu (Nepal) centres, the fee is ₹2200.