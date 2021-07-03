Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CA July Exam 2021: Final, Inter exams to begin next week, check guidelines here
competitive exams

CA July Exam 2021: Final, Inter exams to begin next week, check guidelines here

CA July Exam 2021 to begin next week for final, inter courses. The exam will begin on July 5 and will end on July 20, 2021. Candidates can check the guidelines given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 02:05 PM IST
CA July Exam 2021: Final, Inter exams to begin next week, check guidelines here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will begin the CA July Exam 2021 next week onwards. The final, intermediate course exam will be conducted from July 5 to July 20, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted by the Institute following the guidelines that were issued by the Education Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The guidelines issued by the Institute in June stated that exam center, center superintendents, and observers and candidates follow them strictly. Check the guidelines given below.

CA July Exam 2021: Check guidelines here

1. The seating areas will be sanitized before the commencement of the exam. All door handles, staircase railing, etc. shall be disinfected. Candidates, if so desired, may further sanitize the seating area with his/her own hand sanitizers; and may also carry face shields, hand gloves, etc. for additional protection as per their choice.

2. The seating arrangement will be made by following the social distancing norm. There will be an adequate gap between the two seats.

3. All the exam functionaries and candidates will have to go through thermo scanning for temperature check at the entry gate.

4. Hand sanitizer would be made available at the entry and inside the exam venue at prominent places for candidates and center staff to use.

5. Candidates shall be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall- Face mask, face shield, hand gloves, personal transparent water bottle, personal small hand sanitizer, exam-related items or documents.

Meanwhile, as per Supreme Court’s order, the Institute has released the detailed opt-out facility notice for candidates who want to avail the opt-out option for July exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams ca exam icai ca exam date

Related Stories

competitive exams

CA July Exam 2021: ICAI releases important notice on opt-out facility,check here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 07:57 AM IST
competitive exams

CA July Exams 2021: ICAI shares important guidelines for exam centre, candidates

PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:03 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Watch

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle

Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP