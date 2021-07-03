CA July Exam 2021: Final, Inter exams to begin next week, check guidelines here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will begin the CA July Exam 2021 next week onwards. The final, intermediate course exam will be conducted from July 5 to July 20, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted by the Institute following the guidelines that were issued by the Education Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The guidelines issued by the Institute in June stated that exam center, center superintendents, and observers and candidates follow them strictly. Check the guidelines given below.

CA July Exam 2021: Check guidelines here

1. The seating areas will be sanitized before the commencement of the exam. All door handles, staircase railing, etc. shall be disinfected. Candidates, if so desired, may further sanitize the seating area with his/her own hand sanitizers; and may also carry face shields, hand gloves, etc. for additional protection as per their choice.

2. The seating arrangement will be made by following the social distancing norm. There will be an adequate gap between the two seats.

3. All the exam functionaries and candidates will have to go through thermo scanning for temperature check at the entry gate.

4. Hand sanitizer would be made available at the entry and inside the exam venue at prominent places for candidates and center staff to use.

5. Candidates shall be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall- Face mask, face shield, hand gloves, personal transparent water bottle, personal small hand sanitizer, exam-related items or documents.

Meanwhile, as per Supreme Court’s order, the Institute has released the detailed opt-out facility notice for candidates who want to avail the opt-out option for July exams.