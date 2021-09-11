Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / CA July Result 2021 Date: ICAI releases Final and Foundation exam result date
competitive exams

CA July Result 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the result date for Final and Foundation exam on the official website icai.org. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the CA July Result 2021 date. The Final and Foundation result for the old and new course held in July 2021 will be declared on Monday, September 13, or on Tuesday on September 14, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

As per the official notice, arrangements have also been made for the candidates of the Final examination (old and new course) and the Foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org from September 11, 2021. 

All those candidates who will register their requests will be provided their results through email on the email addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.  

However, the result can be accessed by candidates who have appeared for the examination in the list of websites given below. To access the result in the websites given below candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN no along with their roll number. 

CA July Result 2021: Websites to check result 

  • icaiexam.icai.org
  • caresults.icai.org
  • icai.nic.in

Topics
icai ca exams icai ca result icai result
