CA November Exam 2023: ICAI extends commencement of practical training period

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has extended the time period for commencement of practical training for candidates appearing for CA November Exam 2023. The time period has been extended from April 30 to June 30, 2021 for appearing in final examination. The official notice can be checked on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

Students who have qualified either of the Groups or both the Groups of Intermediate/IIPC Examinations held in November 2020/January 2021 and are required to commence their practical training on or before April 30, 2021, for being eligible to appear in the Final Examination to be held in November 2023.

Those candidates who are not able to commence their Practical Training due to lockdown/curfew in various parts of the country on account of COVID-19 will be allowed to commence their practical training on or before June 30, 2021, instead of April 30, 2021, and then be allowed to appear in the Final examination to be held in November 2023, read the notice.

Meanwhile, ICAI has postponed the CA Final and Intermediate exams. The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and the final exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 21 remains postponed.

