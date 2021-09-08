Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CA November Exams 2021: ICAI allows revised scheme students to appear for exam
CA November Exams 2021: ICAI allows revised scheme students to appear for exam

ICAI has released an important notice for converted students of CA November Exams 2021. The official notice is available below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released an important notice for CA November Exams 2021. The Institute has allowed students converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21 to August 20 to appear for theOld/New scheme examination to be conducted in November 2021. 

As per the official notice, candidates who could not appear for the examination then and opted for the opt-out option are given the last attempt to appear for theCA final and Intermediate Old course examination to be conducted in November 2021. Those candidates who have converted from an earlier scheme to a revised scheme are allowed to appear in the Old/New scheme (Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence/ Intermediate and Final (Old)/ Final (New)) in November 2021 examination. 

 

These students while filing the examination form for November 2021 examination cycle, are required to specify the scheme they intend to appear. 

The November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever. The examination will be conducted from December 5 to December 20, 2021. 

