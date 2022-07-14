CA November Exams 2022: ICAI releases Inter, final course exam dates, notice here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released CA November Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for Inter and final course examinations. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the datesheet through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 9, 2022 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2022. The final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14 and 16, 2022.

The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on November 1 and 3, 2022 and insurance and risk management technical examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022.

No examination is scheduled on 8th November 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gezetted) central government holiday, read the notice. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

