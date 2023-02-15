CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card released, download link here

Indian Air Force has released CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 2 examination can download the admit card through the official site of CASB IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The official website reads, “Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intakeht edu 01/2023 is available in Candidate Login. Admit Card can be downloaded after furnishing 'Additional Details'. The link for downloading the Admit Card shall be available till 23rd Feb 2023. Candidates are to fill up the 'Additional Details' and download the Admit Card within the stipulated time.”

Direct link to download CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card

CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CASB IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on announcement link available on the home page.

A drop down box will open where candidates will get CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

