CAT 2021 registration deadline extended
The registration deadline for CAT 2021 has been extended till September 22, 5 pm. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 28. CAT 2021 is conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution to apply for the examination. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.
CAT 2021: How to register
Candidates must follow these simple steps given below to apply for CAT 2021 examination.
- Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.
- Click on CAT 2021 link available on the home page.
- Enter the registration or login details.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The list of non-IIM member institutions that have registered to avail of the CAT 2021 scores is provided at www.iimcat.ac.in.