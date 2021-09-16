CAT 2021 registration deadline extended

The registration deadline for CAT 2021 has been extended till September 22, 5 pm. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 28. CAT 2021 is conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution to apply for the examination. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2021: How to register

Candidates must follow these simple steps given below to apply for CAT 2021 examination.

Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

Click on CAT 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration or login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The list of non-IIM member institutions that have registered to avail of the CAT 2021 scores is provided at www.iimcat.ac.in.

