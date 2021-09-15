Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CAT 2021 registration ends today, how to apply and direct link here

CAT 2021 registration ends today, September 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the exam can apply online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Indian Institutes of Management, IIM will conclude CAT 2021 registration on September 15, 2021. The link to apply for Common Admission Test will be inactivated at 5 pm today. Candidates who still have not applied can apply online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The registration process was started on August 4, 2021. 

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution to apply for the examination. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Direct link to register here

CAT 2021: How to register

Candidates must follow these simple steps given below to apply for CAT 2021 examination. 

  • Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on CAT 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration or login details.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is  1100 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and  2200 for all other candidates. The admit card will be available on October 27, 2021, and the examination will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in three sessions.

 

