CAT 2021 slot 1 paper analysis by experts

CAT is being held today for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The MBA entrance exam is being held in three shifts. As of now, the first slot of CAT is over.
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is being held today for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The MBA entrance exam is being held in three shifts. As of now, the first slot of CAT is over.

According to experts at BYJUs, the exam this year’s slot 1 paper is easier than CAT 2020 and the expected score for the 99 percentile can be between 99-104.

A score above 99 percentile is what most candidates aim for to bag a seat in the IIMs.

The experts have said that the VARC paper was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty same as the data interpretation section.

The logical reasoning paper was a tad difficult among all the sections, the experts have said.

DILR cut off will be in the range of 24-27 as the section was lengthy and difficult to solve, the experts have said.

Regarding the difficulty level of the exam, experts at CATking have the same thing to say as the BYJUs. “The exam was not very difficult, it was manageable provided your concepts were clear,” they have said.

Many others have also come forward to help candidates by sharing their analysis of the exam on the microblogging platform Twitter.

