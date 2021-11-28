Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CAT 2021 slot 2 paper analysis by experts

CAT 2021 slot 2 exam is over. The MBA entrance exam is being held in three shifts for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Experts at BYJUs have said that the slot 2 paper was moderately difficult, which implies this paper was on the higher side of the difficulty level in comparison to slot 1.

The experts have said in order to be in 99 percentile, candidates have to attempt between 31 and 33. The number of attempts, for the first slot, would be between 32 and 33, they have estimated.

The difficulty level of DI and LR are moderately difficult and the VARC questions were easy to moderate to difficult, the experts have added.

For slot 1, the experts have said that the VARC paper was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty same as the data interpretation section. The logical reasoning paper was a tad difficult among all the sections. DILR cut off will be in the range of 24-27 as the section was lengthy and difficult to solve, the experts have said.

The third slot of the CAT 2021 will begin soon. 

 

 

