CAT 2022 admit card tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

Admit cards of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be published tomorrow, October 27. Once published, aspirants can download it from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions is scheduled for November 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To download the admit card, candidates have to login with their user ID and password generated while applying for CAT 2022. These are the steps to follow:

Go to iimcat.ac.in. Click on the admit card tab. Enter your user ID, password and login. View and download the admit card.

For more information on CAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit iimcat.ac.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON