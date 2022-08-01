CAT 2022 application begins on August 3; Check eligibility, important dates

CAT 2022: Application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, the entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating B-Schools across the country will begin on August 3. Information bulletin and other details relevant to candidates have been published on the website iimcat.ac.in.

The last date to apply for CAT 2022 is September 14. The exam will take place on November 27 for which admit cards will be issued on October 27, at 5 pm.

CAT 2022 application fee is ₹1150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2300 for all other categories of candidates.

CAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

As per the CAT 2022 information bulletin, candidates with a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates) can apply for the exam.

“The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100,” an official statement said.

Candidates appearing for the final year of their undergraduate examination, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for CAT 2022. However, if selected, such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the UG degree.

“IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process…Candidates should note that the mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria would not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs,” reads the information bulletin.

