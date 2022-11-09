CAT 2022 mock test (official) released on iimca.ac.in, link here

Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 official mock test has been released. Candidates who will appear in the examination can take the test on iimcat.ac.in.

Taking CAT mock test may help candidates test their preparation level and improve speed and accuracy. It will give them an understanding of the exam pattern and the exam process as it testes them in an actual exam-like environment.

“The Mock Test containsselected questions from previous years' Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam console. The given Mock Test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutesfor the nonPwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year. The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2022 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions. Please note that CAT 2022 will have a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections). The PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra,” reads a notice related to it.

The entrance test for admission to postgraduate management courses is scheduled to be held on November 27 at test centres across the country.

CAT 2022 mock test link.

