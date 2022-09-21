CAT 2022: Registration for IIM admission test ends today on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Registration: The extended application window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be closed today, September 21. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can fill their forms on iimcat.ac.in up to 5 pm.

Previously, CAT 2022 application deadline was September 14 but it was later extended.

Those who want to apply for CAT 2022 have to pay an application fee of ₹2,300 if they belong to the general category. The application fee is ₹1,150 for reserve category candidates.

Next, admit cards of CAT 2022 will be published on October 27. The entrance is scheduled for November 27.

How to apply for CAT 2022

Go to iimcat.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register and generate your login details.

Now, proceed with the application.

Fill in all the details and upload all the required documents,

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and take a print out.

CAT is a national-level entrance test held for admission to management courses offered by IIMs and other participating B-Schools across the country.

