CAT 2022: Registration for IIM entrance test begins today on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022: Registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, which is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating B-Schools across the country, will begin on Wednesday, August 3, at 10 am. CAT 2022 application forms will be available on iimcat.ac.in.

The last date to apply for CAT 2022 is September 14.

The entrance exam will be conducted on November 27 and admit cards will be issued on October 27, at 5 pm.

CAT 2022 application fee is ₹1,150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2,300 for all other categories of candidates.

As per the information bulletin, candidates with a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates) can apply for CAT 2022.

“The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100,” an official statement said.

Candidates appearing for the final year of their undergraduate examination, and those who are awaiting results can also apply for CAT 2022. However, if selected, such candidates can join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the UG degree.

“IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process…Candidates should note that the mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria would not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs,” reads the information bulletin.

