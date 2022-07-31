CAT 2022 registration process to begin from August 3, check details here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the notification for CAT 2022. The CAT 2022 registration process will begin from August 3 and the last date for the CAT 2022 registration is September 14.

As per the CAT 2022 notification, the management entrance test will be held on November 27 in three session and the admit card will be out on October 27. The CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 cities. The duration of the CAT 2022 examination will be 120 minutes.

CAT 2022 registration fee: The registration fee is ₹1150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2300 for all other categories of candidates.

CAT 2022 eligibility criteria: The candidate must posses a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA an [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD)categories.

For more details visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

