Admit cards of CAT 2023 today at 5 pm, download from iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release admit cards or hall tickets of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023) today, November 7. Admit cards will be available for download 5 pm onwards, as per information shown on the website iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2023 admit card live updates.

CAT 2023 admit cards today at 5 pm on iimcat.ac.in (PTI/For representation)

To download the document, candidates have to use user ID and password as login credentials.

Previously, IIM Lucknow announced that CAT admit cards will be issued on October 25 but later postponed it.

“The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User id and Password to login and download the Admit card,” as per a notice displayed on the website.

IIM CAT 2023 admit card: How to check

Go to the examination website, iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, open the IIM CAT 2023 admit card download link .

Enter your user ID, password and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day.

IIM Lucknow will conduct CAT 2023 on November 26.

After downloading CAT admit cards, candidates should read the instructions given on it and check paper timings and the reporting time.

CAT is a national-level examination for entry to postgraduate management courses offered by IIMs and other participating institutions. After qualifying in the test, aspirants have to participate in further qualifying rounds such as group discussion and personal interview.